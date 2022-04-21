South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I –

VF Anderson Builders, Inc. continues to make significant progress despite recent weather delays. The contractor continues installation of the enclosed storm sewer system and new water main.

Service line connections to the new water main will occur over the next few weeks. Any planned disruption of water service will be coordinated with the individual property/business owners in advance and should last no more than 2 to 3 hours.

Waterline and service connections will require a total of twelve (12) road crossings beginning Friday, April 21 st . The contractor will be responsible for traffic control at these locations and will utilize flaggers to assist with traffic. Two (2) crews will be working to expedite construction, however please expect traffic delays at these locations. The roadway will remain open to thru traffic.

Installation of concrete curbs is anticipated for: East Side – May 2022 West Side – June 2022

Once curbs are poured, various utility companies can begin the permanent relocation of overhead facilities. Several utilities are currently located on temporary poles until curb are set and they can be placed underground.

Utility relocations should be complete by August 15 th . Evergy, Inc. overhead utility poles will be removed beginning in late August.

The City of Maryville has submitted several multi-million dollar funding requests for Phase II, which would extend improvements south to the U.S. Highway 71 Bypass.

Phase II is considered “shovel-ready” with an approved final design, acquired right-of-way & easements, and environmental NEPA clearance.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to myself or Project Inspector Matt Matthews (913-378-7079) with any questions.

Thank you for your continued patience and partnership!

Greg McDanel

City Manager, ICMA-CM

City of Maryville, Missouri

660-562-8001