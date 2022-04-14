Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/7/2022. The motion passed. Minutes from 4/7/2022 were later amended and resent/reposted.

Approved: Invoice to SAM for GIS maintenance and technical support; to Chris and Lori Burns for second quarter public defender’s rent; to Devnet for quarterly software license; inventory disposal form.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Consumers Oil Co. for equipment.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80232-80257.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Lamp Rynearson re: floodplain permit for Burlington Jct.; Association of Counties (MAC) Alert Newsletter; MoDOT Local Public Agency (LPA) basic training information; Extension council expense report for March 2022.

Patton submitted the March expense and revenue budget reports for review.

The commission reviewed BRO-B074(62) Bridge and signed LPA Services invoice No. 8, Snyder & Associates invoice No. 5 and LPA checklist and returned to MoDOT via email.

A message was left for Angie Gaebler, Strata Architecture and Preservation.

The Commission left a message at Harts Pest Control for the Administration Center.

Burns reviewed and signed a letter to the program assistant advanced emergency management officer in the recovery division at Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) regarding DR 4451/1383 Category Z-Management Costs.

An inspection was made of Road #802 and #803 in Monroe Township and Road #752 for drainage issues in White Cloud Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Robert Schieber stopped in to verify that Road #999 was on the list for new construction

Tammy Carter, human resources director, discussed floor waxing, vent cleaning and air conditioner condensation line cleaning.

Joseph Frueh, representing the Maryville Elks #760, met with the commissioners reviewing plans for the kitchen of the new Elks location. Frueh has requested American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the kitchen build. The commission asked for time to review and discuss. Also present was Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/14/2022.