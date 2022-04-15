Theatre Northwest will conclude its 2021-22 season by presenting Moliere’s “The Imaginary Invalid” from April 13 to 16 in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

Performances begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $12 and can be reserved by calling 660.562.1321 or emailing theatre@nwmissouri.edu. Tickets also may be purchased at the box office up to one hour before showtime.

The play, translated by Miles Malleson, is centered on a hypochondriac, Monsieur Argan, and his daily doctor visits. Doctors, knowing Argan is perfectly healthy, prescribe him worthless medicines and procedures to dupe him out of his money. Meanwhile, Argan wants his daughter to marry a doctor so he can save on his medical bills and always have a physician handy – even though she’s in love with someone else.

“The Imaginary Invalid” was Moliere’s last play and premiered in 1673. Moliere, himself an actor, played the role of Argan the night he died on February 17 of the same year.

Katheryn Bilbo, director and associate professor of theatre, hopes the 17th-century show delights viewers while illustrating the dangers of trickery.

“(Moliere) satirized many issues, such as philosophy, religious hypocrisy, French academic salons and, additionally, false doctors and medicine, seen in our play,” Bilbo said.

Northwest’s production of “The Imaginary Invalid” coincides with Moliere’s 400th birthday celebration and is part of the Kansas City initiative KCMOliere: 400 in 2022.