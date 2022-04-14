Richard Michael Allenbrand, 52, Maryville, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born September 5, 1969, in Albany, to Bobbie and Lodema Woody Allenbrand. He was a 1987 graduate of Maryville High School and attended Hillyard Technical School completing the HVAC program.

Mr. Allenbrand worked for Geist Heating and Cooling in Maryville and was the former co-owner of Hometown Comfort in Rock Port.

Mr. Allenbrand’s body was cremated. Memorial services will be held at 10 am, Friday, April 15 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, April 14 at the church.

Memorials may be made to the high school athletic department/boosters.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.