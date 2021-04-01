Anna Margaret McIrvin, 94, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 12, 1926, in Bosworth, to William and Flora Berrier Henderson. She was a graduate of Bosworth High School.

On December 21, 1946, she married Leroy J. “Mac” McIrvin in Troy, KS. He preceded her in death April 14, 2018.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm Friday, April 2 at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.

