Rick Lee Wolfe, 61, Springfield, formerly of the Graham area, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home in Springfield.

He was born October 20, 1959, in Maryville, to George Andrew “Porge” Wolfe and Joann Nell Shipps Peter. He graduated in 1978 from Nodaway-Holt R-VII High School in Graham.

On February 14, 1989, he married Dr. Jeannette “Jette” Slade.

Mr. Wolfe’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 10 am, Saturday, April 17 at the First Baptist Church in Cape Fair.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 29 in conjunction with the Graham Street Fair.

Memorials are suggested to the Ozark Food Harvest, PO Box 5746, Springfield, MO 65801.

