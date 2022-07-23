Harold Lawrence “Larry” Hendrix, 71, Savannah, formerly of Maryville, died at Mosaic Life Care – St Joseph.

He was born May 18, 1951, in Fairfax, to Harold Oscar and Clara Ilene Johnson Hendrix. He had lived in northwest Missouri all of his life and spent a short time in Colorado.

Mr. Hendrix had been a trucker, a mechanic, a union boilermaker in Colorado, and generally a jack of all trades. He did carpentry, he roofed and helped with any building and remodeling projects his family and friends needed.

Mr. Hendrix’s body has been cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 23 at Judah Park, Maryville.

