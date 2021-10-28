Amber McClain, 39, Quitman, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at her home.

She was born November 25, 1981, in Wheat Ridge, CO, to John C. Anderson and Regina “Jina” Anderson-Jenson. She attended Maryville High School and Wheat Ridge High School in Colorado.

She was a home healthcare provider for Blue Skies.

Ms. McClain’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family for the children.

