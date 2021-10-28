James F. “Jim” Jeffries, 75, St. Joseph, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born October 7, 1946, in Easton, to Franklin B. and Bessie A. Moore Jeffries. He was a graduate of Easton High School, Easton.

On November 4, 1970, he married Ola M. “Arkie” Mires. She preceded him in death June 11, 2016.

Graveside services were Tuesday, October 26 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to ASPCA.

