Carl H. Lewis, 91, Maryville, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Cameron hospital.

He was born April 10, 1930, in Hopkins, to Oliver and Iva Mae Browning Lewis. He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1947.

On April 10, 1952, he married Joyce Swaney in Hopkins.

Mr. Lewis’ body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.