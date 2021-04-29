Alyce Virginia Cunningham Clark, 101, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born March 30, 1920, in Omaha, NE, to Ralph and Virginia Cunningham. She grew up in Shenandoah, IA, and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1942.

She married Rollo V. Clark, Jr. in August of 1943. He preceded her in death December 10, 2013, after 70 years of marriage.

Funeral services were Wednesday, April 28 at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, KS.

Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church or the New Nodaway Humane Society, both in Maryville.

