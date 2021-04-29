Amelia Clare “Mick” Wiederholt, 90, Stanberry, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at a Stanberry nursing home.

She was born October 25, 1930, to John and Agnes Coppersmith Stoll.

On October 25, 1949, she married Charles J. Wiederholt, Jr. He preceded her in death July 16, 2011.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, April 28 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct.

Burial was in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association and/or the American Diabetes Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home Stanberry.