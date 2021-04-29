Patricia J. Midland, 89, Maryville, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born March 31, 1932, in Chisholm, MN, to Lloyd and Gladys Gayther Carr. She was a graduate of Charles City, IA High School and Iowa State Teachers College.

On June 27, 1959, she married Dale L. Midland in Charles City.

Mrs. Midland’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Maryville.

