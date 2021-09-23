Alice Ruth Zimmerman, 89, Omaha, NE, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE.

She was born October 12, 1931, in Corning, IA, to Walter E. and Blanche Bixler Arbuckle. She was a 1950 graduate of Corning Iowa High School. She attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and the University of Nebraska, Omaha.

On July 5, 1953, she married Richard J. “Dick” Zimmerman in Maryville. He preceded her in death March 30, 2017.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am Monday, September 27 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will be at St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary will be at 5:30 pm, Sunday, September 26 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8 pm.

Memorials may be made to the Josie Harper Hospice House, Omaha.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.