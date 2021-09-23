Richard Allen Hann, 81, Lawrence, KS died September 16, 2021. Richard was born in Maryville, MO June 20, 1940. He and his twin sister, Katherine, were the youngest of four children.

Richard graduated from Burlington Jct. High School in 1958. After high school, Richard attended Baker University, Baldwin, KS graduating in 1962. During his time at Baker, he pledged Zeta Chi fraternity, which allowed him to continue his social life. One day he spotted a pretty girl in town and asked a fraternity brother to arrange a blind date. A year later, Meredith and Richard were married at the United Methodist Church in Baldwin, July 1, 1961, and spent 60 years as husband and wife. In 1968, they adopted their only child, Tracy.

Richard and Meredith retired to Lawrence in 2002 where Richard walked three miles every day, a habit he began early in life. Walking allowed him to remain physically fit and provided the opportunity to visit with neighbors, rarely missing a day. Richard was known in all circles to be the nicest of men, a reputation confirmed in his final stages of life at Brandon Woods and Bridge Haven Assisted Living, where he regularly socialized with fellow residents and staff.

A visitation followed by the funeral service was Monday, September 20 at the First United Methodist Church, Lawrence. There will be a private family burial at Vinland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, Lawrence, Baker University, Baldwin City, KS or Meals on Wheels, Lawrence.