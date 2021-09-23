Ivalou Curram, 72, Maryville, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born December 22, 1949, in Maryville, to Theodore L. and Lilly W. Beason Goff. She was a 1967 graduate of Nodaway-Holt High School and attended St. Joseph Beauty University.

On April 9, 1976, she married James W. Curram in Maryville. He preceded her in death November 1, 2004.

Services will be Monday, September 27 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Sunday, September 26 at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in care of the family

