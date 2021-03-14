According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, an estimated 18.1 percent or 4,000 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

These figures are as of March 9 and 2,655 individuals have received the second dose. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 17.2 percent for first doses and 7.6 percent have received the second dose.

At this time, vaccines are being given to individuals who qualify under phase 1A and 1B, tier 1 and 2. Tier 3 will open on Monday, March 15.

At press time, the Nodaway County Health Center leaders are estimating 1,000 first dose Pfizer vaccines and 50 second dose Moderna vaccines will be given March 15.

All three tiers may register for future vaccine clinics through Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville link: myMLC.com/vaccine. For those who don’t have access to the internet, the health center can be called at 660.562.2755 to leave your name and contact number for future vaccination clinics.

Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson said all vaccinators are to upload vaccination information to ShowMeVax which is the state clearing house for vaccine information. Pharmacies including Rogers Pharmacy, Walmart and Hy-Vee have been receiving the vaccine to give shots.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from March 3 to March 8 are given as 20 new cases, with deaths since April 2020 remaining at 23. There is currently one person hospitalized with 31 active cases in the county.

The age breakdowns for this week’s positive cases follows: one, 0-9; three, 10-19; 11, 20-29; two, 30-39; one, 40-49; two, 50-59.