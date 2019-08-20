By Carolyn Schroeder, Maryville Garden Club

Fall is a good time to plant perennials, which are those plants which return each year. Planting in the fall gives the plants a head start on the spring growing season as they are able to get a good root system established before winter.

The Maryville Garden Club will be holding its fall plant sale from 7 to 11 am, Saturday, August 24 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. This sale will feature iris along with other perennial plants like daylilies. These plants have been grown in the gardens of club members so do well in our local soils and climate. This is the season to divide many perennial plants so club members will have daylilies and other plants to sell along with the iris.

Club members will also offer baked goods for sale as well as the plants. Come early for the best selection of either one. The garden club uses the profits from this sale and the one in the spring to fund its projects. The Mabel Perkins Memorial Gardens at Main and Lincoln streets and the gardens in Judah Park are planted and cared for by club members.

The Maryville Garden Club is in the Northwest District of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, Inc., which is in the Central Region of the National Garden Clubs, Inc.

A recent newsletter from the National Garden Club posed this question: Do you love flowers and gardening and would you like to get acquainted with others who feel the same way? Join a garden club and take advantage of programs and classes in gardening, landscape design, environmental education and flower arranging. Discover what grows best in your kind of soil and how to fertilize and keep moisture in. Enjoy the thrill of showing your prize plants and floral arrangements at flower shows and exhibits. Profit from the experience of experts, getting new ideas for outdoor planting to complement your home and neighborhood.