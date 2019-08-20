Harold Lee Poynter, Jr., 99, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 21 at the First Christian Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 9 am until the service time.

Graveside services will be at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, following the service.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Maryville, the Boy Scouts of America – Pony Express Council or the Maryville Host Lions Club.

Online condolences may be made to bramfuneralhome.com.