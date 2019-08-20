Members of We Gotchya!, a non-profit organization which supports women’s and feminine issues in Northwest Missouri, gave a presentation to the Maryville Host Lions Club on August 15.

Upon completion of the presentation, Host Lion President Joe Baumli and others showed support, offered ideas and presented We Gotchya! with a check for $500.

The donation will help the organization supply feminine products in public restrooms on the Northwest Missouri State University campus and in the food pantry located in the Student Union.

The organization also makes and supplies reusable, cotton menstrual pads to the House of Hope Haiti Orphanage in Williamson, Haiti, which was started by two Maryville residents, Bayo Joachim and Mike Bellamy.

We Gotchya! hosts various fundraising events, including the “That Time of the Month” dinners at Hy-Vee on the third Wednesday of each month from 5 to 8 pm. Hy-Vee donates five percent of the proceeds to We Gotchya! At the dinners, there are also cash and product donation boxes for charitable giving.

For more information about the organization, visit https://wegotchya.org/ or

http://www.facebook.com/groups/WeGotchya/