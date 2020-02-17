St. Gregory students tie blankets

As part of Catholic Schools Week, kindergarten and second graders at St. Gregory Barbarigo School made 10 blankets to donate to the Department of Family Services in Nodaway County. Tying the fleece pieces together are Raelyn Moore, Anna Jordan, Dinah Lance and Kody Gockel. Raelyn and Kody are second graders while Anna and Dinah are kindergartners.

The classes presented the blankets to DFS on January 31 for use in emergency situations. Each student’s family donated money for the project, one mother purchased the fabric and several mothers showed up to help the students tie the blankets.

“It is good cooperative learning and allows the students to show thankfulness for what they have,” said Debra Reed, second grade teacher.

“It helps the students to spread Jesus’ love,” added Andrea Parman, kindergarten teacher.