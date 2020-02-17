The Maryville City Council voted 3-1 to allow a short-term rental of a property owned by Linda Christensen, located at 1110 East Third, even though a resident of the neighborhood brought many concerns to the meeting.

During a public hearing, Christiansen, who resides on Icon Road, explained her plan for Airbnb for the property. A neighbor, Thelma Campbell, addressed the council about numerous concerns such as increased traffic for the alley with seven of the eight adjacent property owners currently using the alley regularly. There is no on-street parking available on Third Street. Campbell also stated that the alley is dark at night and she was worried about safety issues. The final issue that Campbell emphasized was that the proposed short-term rental could decrease her property’s value.

Another neighbor, John Shoesmith at 1101 East First, spoke to the council about the improvements made to the Christiansen property. He said they have managed rental properties for several years and would understand the proper ways to keep the two-bedroom home presentable. Christiansen showed photos of where cars would park in the alley. Shirley Barnett, another citizen, asked if signage is planned for the property. The answer was no.

At their previous meeting, the planning and zoning commission recommended the approval of the request with a vote of 4-1.

Later in the open session of the group, the council voted 3-1 with Councilman Matt Johnson voting against the resolution due to the owner not living near the Airbnb property.

Another public hearing was held for the topic of the STP Urban Program agreement with MoDOT which addressed the South Main mill and overlay project planned for this spring. No citizen addressed the council so later in the open session the agreement was authorized allowing utilizing the funds, $84,044.14 for the work from Halsey to Lincoln on South Main streets. Drainage work will be done by the city street crew.

The final item of business the council addressed was the approval of an application for a grant of $100,000 to $125,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund for amenities to be added to the Thomson Splash n Play to be located on South Munn with the city’s in-kind time and services being the match.

The council heard for the first time about a new company, TownCloud, which will provide an electronic means for all city organizations to prepare and distribute their groups’ agendas and additional information. City Clerk Stacy Wood and Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland had reviewed the company services and recommended the council test the services for the next two council meetings. Council agreed.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel spoke about the East Third Street 12-inch water line repair that had 12 valves, two fire hydrants and 14 service connections with plans for permanent asphalt repairs, the city will open bids February 14 for the concrete needed at the Downtown Pocket Park, the Torrance Street Trail Extension project from Walnut to Munn Avenue progress and staff attended the Great Plains and Midwest Harmful Algae Blooms Workshop recently, noting 78 percent of lakes monitored by the government have reported issues with blue-green algae.

Councilman Tye Parsons reported the Maryville Public Art Committee future events.

Mayor Rachael Martin along with McDanel, recently visited a Northwest Missouri State class to discuss the city’s budget; plus she and her family attended the first Mozingo family fun event which she deemed successful.