St. Francis Hospital Foundation honors long-time secretary

Rita Miller, who served as the St. Francis Hospital Foundation secretary for nearly three decades, has retired from her volunteer service with the group. While she is still a great resource, the foundation chose to honor her service as a volunteer with a reception. Foundation board members both past and present recognized her efforts, seated: Katy Gumm, Miller, Donna Holt, Bonnie Ingels; back: Kay Wilson, Rick Carter, Brock Pfost, president; Bill Whited, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville President Nate Blackford and Megan Jennings, executive director.