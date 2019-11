The 2019 District 3 All District Team for eight-man football has been announced.

Senior Dalton Luke, Platte Valley, was named to the offense as a running back and Austin Welch, a Worth County junior, earned an offensive line spot.

Two defensive backs, Patrick O’Connor, a Platte Valley senior, and Karson Oberhauser, a North-West Nodaway junior, were named to the defense.