Santa’s elves, otherwise known as the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary, have been busy preparing lots of Christmas goodies for the Annual Holiday Bazaar. The elves are front: Dianne VanVactor, Corky Samson, Catherine Barmann; back: Kathy New, Cindy Carmichael and Jane Schieber, who has chaired the effort for nearly 40 years. The bazaar will be 10 am to 8 pm, Wednesday, December 4; 8 am to 8 pm, Thursday, December 5 and 8 am to 3 pm, Friday, December 6 in the hospital lobby. There will be crafts, ornaments, decorations, baked goods and other items such as this jewelry collage picture.