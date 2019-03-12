The official length of this year’s World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Maryville is 82 feet.

It will start at the corner of Third and North Market streets, in front of Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck, at approximately 3:17 pm, Saturday, March 16 and proceed north.

The parade is free, organized by the local volunteers of the parade committee and sponsored by Burny’s Sports Bar. It is open to anyone who wishes to enter and show off his or her Irish spirit. There are no entry fees or prizes, just the requirement to have fun.

The parade committee members are Mark and Stacey Allen, parade founders, and Chris and Lori Burns, owners of Burny’s Sports Bar, and parade sponsor.

The grand marshal of the 32nd annual parade will be the family of Joyce Luke, longtime friend of Chris and Lori Burns and one of Burny’s favorite customers. Joyce was involved in the parade when it was held at The Palms, as an owner, and she carried on her love for all things St. Patty’s throughout the years. She has enjoyed riding through the parade with her friends, Jeff Patton and Bill Pope, from St. Joe Beverage.

This year’s parade queen contest was held at Burny’s on March 8 and Austin Baxter was crowned queen.