The Saint Joseph Symphony presents the Myths, Monsters, Faeries & Fantasies concert at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 16 at the historic Missouri Theater in St. Joseph.

The table is set for an extraordinary feast.

What is on the menu? Mendelssohn’s enchanted overture to “A Midsummer Night’s Eve,” the haunting house spirit of Anatoly Lyadov’s “Kikimora,” Zoltán Kodály’s turbulent “Háry Jonás Suite” and, at the head of the table, the bedazzling suite from Stravinsky’s ballet, “Petrushka!”

And who are the honored guests? That would be you.

Single tickets range from $10 to $45, half price for students and children. Tickets are available online at saintjosephsymphony.org, by phone at 816.233.7701 or at the symphony office at 120 South Eighth Street, St. Joseph. The Missouri Theater box office opens at 5:30 pm the night of the concert.