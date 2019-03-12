By Brent Johnson

For the fifth time in school history, the Jefferson boys took home a state basketball championship.

The Eagles, making their first Final Four appearance since 2011, knocked off Dora, 75-65, to claim the 2019 MSHSAA Class 1 Title on March 9 at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Strong starts were a recurring theme for Jefferson over the weekend. The Eagles went 7-for-8 from the field in the opening quarter and drained four three-point baskets to jump out to a 21-10 lead.

“The only thing we ever talk about offensively is taking care of the ball and getting a good shot every time down the floor,” head coach Tim Jermain said. “When we get a good shot, we want to take it and shoot it with confidence and I thought we did that really well.”

Read the rest of Brent’s story and see more photos in the 3/14 printed edition.