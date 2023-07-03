Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/20/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Dolgencorp, LLC, that is Dollar General, Burlington Jct., Maryville Bearcat Aerie #3669,Highway 136 Roadhouse, Bearcat Lanes and Goff Grocery.

Checks: #82727

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Strueby Diesel for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: employee change letters, assessor deputy appointment of J. Boulting, receipt for payment for TAP grant and BRO-074(64) Bridge, financial statement for Jackson Township and organization assessment from tourism committee.

Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments and Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, stopped in to discuss upcoming Laborshed, Child Care, Tourism and Accessibility, that is parks and recreation, studies all in preparation for planning grants due to the closing of Deluxe. Mildward requested the county budget a total of $15,000 towards the studies over the next two years.

Walker gave updates on restroom issues at the Courthouse. Approved a request for a key to the downstairs storage room for the State of Missouri archives division. A message was left at IHP regarding the status of parts ordered for the boiler at the Courthouse.

A Nodaway County resident and business owner discussed concerns with tourism in Nodaway County. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Reviewed turbine sound output report sent by Brent Cline at Tenaska for the Clear Creek Wind Project.

Sara Hall representing the Blazer Park Committee out of Burlington Jct, made a formal request of $10,000 from the ARPA funds for playground equipment. The commission will review the proposal and get back to Hall.

Jenkins presented the lien release for properties within the Timberview Neighborhood Improvement District (NID) for signature. Reviewed a court order from Judge Corey Herron to pay a Guardian Ad Litem from a case. This will be sent on to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, for review. Also reviewed some requested/earmarked funds through the ARPA program. Jenkins reported that the letters to cities had been sent.

Met with Jim Davis and Tiffany DiShon from Nodaway Valley Bank to discuss the transition of funds and sign the documents for the county’s bank bid. Also present: Jenkins.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected the new state bridge, a tube on Road #530 in Green Township and a tube on Road #504 in Polk Township.

Darren Farnan, United Electric, met to discuss a utility work permit. The application was sent to his email.

The 2023-24 Cellebrite contract was signed and returned.

Jenkins and Rex Wallace, assessor discussed solar energy taxing.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/29/2023.