The 21-gun salute conducted by the Tri-C Memorial Post 464 during the May 30 ceremony at the American Legion Cemetery in Barnard. The Conception Jct legion members traveled to several cemeteries to provide programs to honor veterans who have died.

Sergeant and Squad Leader Tim Winters, who served in the US Marines for four years, was wounded in 2005 during one of his two tours in Iraq during the May 31 Memorial Day ceremony held at the American Legion Post 100 legion home in Maryville.