Applications for the “Christmas in the Summertime” clothing project will be accepted at Community Services, 1212 South Main Street, Maryville, through Tuesday, June 15.

Students who qualify to participate in this program must be in grades kindergarten through 12 and enrolled in a Nodaway County school for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. This project is sponsored by Nodaway County churches and organizations. It provides each student with one entire outfit of clothing.

For more information or to see if qualified, stop by Community Services or call 660.582.3113. The deadline for submitting applications is June 15.