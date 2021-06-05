Maryville Public Library has started the Summer Reading Program. Sign up may be done at the library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, or through the Beanstack app. Open to all ages. Grades one through adult may choose the challenge that fits the individual.

Infant and toddler storytime for ages birth to five is at 9:45 am, Tuesday, June 8. Adult tech tutoring is from 10 am to noon, Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10. Preschool storytime for ages two to six is at 9:45 am, Thursday, June 10.