“Paving the Road to Success” was created and produced by Jefferson graduate Claire Galbraith in the Jefferson School hallway.”I never could have imagined having this kind of opportunity. For the past month I have spent many hours painting this mural at Jefferson. This wall is supposed to represent our special little community and the history we hold,” said Galbraith. “Hopefully somewhere in this picture, you find a connection for yourself.” The mural depicts many facets of the Tri-C community including the Benedictine Convent, Conception Abbey, Conception Jct. downtown, rolling hills with croplands and of course, the school. Galbraith, left, is joined in the photo by Kerry J. Stucky, Kansas City, who Galbraith attributes “to be my ropes instructor and unlicensed therapist.” Galbraith noted appreciation to the school for allowing her to make “a childhood dream come true.”