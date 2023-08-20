The “Backroads and Bonfires” Graham Street Fair will be taking place Thursday, August 24 through Saturday, August 26.

A coloring contest is due by 3:30 pm, Tuesday, August 22. It is a crayon only contest for ages prekindergarten through sixth grade. First, second and third places will be awarded for each grade. All contestants receive a participation prize. For more information, contact Lee Ann Albertson at 660.939.4785. The finished drawings will be on display at the fire

station.

Joe’s Old-Fashioned Fun Carnival featuring four inflatable-style attractions and four carnival rides; Friday, unlimited access wristband $20, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, unlimited access wristband $25, 3 to 10 pm. For wristbands in advance, contact Erin Medsker at 913-526.4820, Sheri Grasty at 660.935.2525, Meagan Morrow at 660.562.0492 or Lee Ann Albertson at 816.262.9956. Single admission tickets available for purchase at the fair.

Thursday events are:

•Pedal Pull, four age groups with a limit of 11 years, all use the same tractor, drivers must stay seated and keep both hands on the steering wheel, 6 pm.

• Lawn mower drag races, registration, 6 pm; races begin, 6:30 pm.

• Beer garden open, entrance east of community building, 7 pm to 12:30 am.

Friday events are:

• Craft show, flower show, agriculture/produce and canned goods, registrations, 4 to 6 pm, following judging of the displays, they will be open to the general public to view.

• Barnyard bingo sign-up begins, Who’s that??? guessing begins, 4 pm.

• Junior Miss pageant, four age divisions, must attend or have a parent or grandparent living in Nodaway-Holt R-VII , $5 registration, 5 pm; pageant, 6 pm.

• Cornhole tournament on Jackson Street in front of Heritage Smokehouse, $20 per team, single elimination format, best of three games, registration 5 pm; 6 pm start.

• Beer garden, 5:30pm to 12:30 am.

• Bingo for After Prom,

• “Amateur Fun Night” program at Graham City Park stage, 8 pm. Program will be held rain or shine, lawn chairs encouraged. All UTVs are requested to be parked in the back of the north side of the park, allowing those in lawn chairs room to sit near the stage.

• Working semi truck light show, Graham Seed building, 9:30 to 10:30 pm.

Saturday events are:

• Working semi truck show registration, two blocks north of high school on Taylor Street, no trailers, $10 registration, 8:30 to 11 am; judging, 11 am.

• Children’s pet show, Graham City Park shelter house, age 14 and younger, accompanied by adult, all dogs on a leash, other pets restrained, registration, 8:45 am.

• Exhibits, displays open to public, 9 am.

• Baby show, ages birth to three years; and Little Mr. and Miss, ages four to five years, must live in NH school district, contest registration and show, 9 am.

• Car show registration, 9 am, judging, 11 am.

• Antique and classic tractor, lawn and garden tractor, antique farm equipment, registration and show, 9:30 am.

• General parade, registration, 11 am to 1 pm, parade, 2 pm. It is requested that candy or souvenirs not be tossed from a moving vehicle during the parade but be handed out by people walking.

• Methodist church meal, 11 am to 1 pm.

• Children’s parade registration, 1 to 1:30 pm; parade, 1:45 pm.

• NH FCCLA ice cream social in Graham Community building, 35th annual ping pong drop, beer garden, start after parade.

• Carnival open, 3 to 10 pm.

• Egg toss, Jackson Street in front of Heritage Smokehouse, after parade and ping pong drop.

• Barn yard bingo winner announced, Who’s that??? winner announced, 4 pm.

• Bathtub race, Jackson Street in front of Heritage Smokehouse, tub furnished, five person age 16 and over teams, 4 pm.

• Blind leading the blind contest, NH junior class cake walk, on Jackson Street, 4:30 pm.

• Lions Club pork loin meal starts 5:30 pm.

• Saturday night program “Curtis Wayne Stroud band” at Graham City Park stage, 8 pm. Lawn chairs are welcome. In the event of rain, the program will move to the Nodaway-Holt High School gym.

• Raffle drawing winners announced, 10 pm.

• Fireworks will follow the program, 10:15 pm.