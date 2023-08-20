Maryville Parks and Recreation will have an Adult Volleyball League this fall.

Registration is now open until August 25, and will cost $350 a team, and $400 for any late registration. A captains’ meeting will take place at 7 pm, August 31 at MCC, with league play beginning on September 11 and lasting until October 20.

Teams will compete in a round-robin schedule with a single elimination tournament at the end of the season. You must be 16 to participate, and all games will be played at MCC.