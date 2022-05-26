2022 NCAA Div. I Softball Regionals dominated ESPN coverage this past week. Super Regionals (Sweet Sixteen) will be played this weekend. The Pac-12 accounts for five of the remaining teams, followed by the ACC, Big 12 and SEC with three teams each. This proportional symbol map displays the teams that have the highest ‘Top 25’ Rankings over the past five years. The largest symbols include Oklahoma, UCLA, Washington, Florida & Alabama. The eight Super Regional winners will play in the Women’s College World Series the following week.