A memorial service of worship will be held at Walkup Grove Cemetery in Atchison County at 11 am, Sunday, May 29.

The worship is sponsored by St. Oswald’s-in-the-Field Episcopal Church, with Fr. Jonathan Frazier presiding at this special service. Those in attendance should bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beauty and peace of a historical country cemetery.

Following the worship service, there will be a potluck dinner at St. Oswald’s. Please bring a dish and table service. In case of inclement weather, worship will be held at St. Oswald’s.

Walkup Grove, about 150 years old, still retains its natural beauty. It is nestled among a grove of hickory nut trees on top of a hill which falls to the west on a sharp decline to the Little Tarkio River. Travelers over 100 years ago stopped at Mr. Walkup’s farm and asked for a place on his land to bury their child. This neighborhood cemetery is an ecumenical one with all denominations of religion buried there. At one time, the neighborhood supported Presbyterian, Methodist, Baptist and Episcopal churches. St. Oswald’s is now the only remaining church in this area.

Directions to Walkup Grove from Maryville are: Take Highway 46 west 21 miles to the Route N. Turn south for one mile, and at 280th Street, turn east. Continue on that gravel road until the cemetery.