Burton Wilson, 95, Stanberry, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Stanberry.

He was born February 2, 1927, in Ravenwood, to GC and Ruby Lewis Wilson.

On September 18, 1951, he married Betty Treese in Fayette.

Mr. Wilson’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were held May 25 at the First Christian Church, Stanberry. Inurnment with military rites was in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Stanberry First Christian Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

