Holly Kay Cronk, Ferluknat Farm owner, has started the sign up for “Tour of Lights Maryville,” a Christmas lights tour through the city of Maryville.

Cronk’s long time dream has been to provide a list and map of homes and businesses which are decorated with lights for the Christmas season. This year, to provide some joy in people’s

lives and a COVID-19 friendly event, Cronk has kicked this off.

As of November 16, 20 residences and one business, A Step Ahead Dance, have signed up for the driving tour. There is no charge. Sign up is easy and can be accomplished through the Ferluknat Farm Facebook page, Facebook Messenger, Jot Forms at jotform.com/203037566943055; calling the store at 660.224.2195 or stopping by at 805 South Main, Maryville.

The grand prize will be the payment of the winner’s December electric bill. Cronk is also working on a traveling trophy, something she is thinking in the Griswold theme from the movie, “Christmas Vacation.”

Joyce Cronin of Nodaway Broadcasting will have an interactive map at nodawaybroadcasting.com and registration can be done at the site.

The deadline to be included on the first map is Tuesday, December 1. Sign-up is still available after that date.