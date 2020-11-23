By Kathryn Rice

Lindsey Reynolds was inspired during her weekly grocery shopping trip to Hy-Vee.

When she went into the store she had no intention of shopping for another family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“I’m a religious person and God had his hand in it and led me to this,” she said about her decision when she bought the ingredients.

She had done the same last year for Christmas, but didn’t expect the response she received this year to her Facebook post, with 34 families requesting the dinner. Also, amazingly was the outpouring from people who want to help, 24 of them have helped with either full meals or money.

Seven people have adopted a family to provide a dinner. Reynolds has received enough to do 17 dinners. She is providing a ham or turkey, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, french fried onions, stuffing mix, marshmallows and sweet potatoes plus $20 for the family’s dining essentials.

The meals have been provided to families in Maryville, one in Hopkins and one in Burlington Jct. Three people contacted Reynolds about starting the Thanksgiving dinner giveaway in their towns.

Reynolds is still accepting donations. She may be contacted through her Facebook Messenger Account, Lindsey Moser Reynolds, to make arrangements. She has already started to deliver the meals as she only has so much room in her freezer and refrigerator.