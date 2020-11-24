Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 30 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

1671 confirmed cases; 217 probable cases

291 active cases

1586 released from isolation

94 total hospitalizations

10 current hospitalizations

11 deaths

The affected individuals include:

5 females and 2 males between 10-19 years of age

5 females and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

3 females and 3 males between 30-39 years of age

6 females between 40-49 years of age

2 females between 60-69 years of age

2 females between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.