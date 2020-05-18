A partnership between the Nodaway County Fair Board, the City of Maryville, KNIM and the Kansas City Barbecue Society brings an event-filled Labor Day weekend to The Point at Mozingo Lake.

The September 4-6 BBQ event is sanctioned with KCBS and teams are currently being registered to compete in the Mozingo Lake BBQ contest. The Master Series and Backyard Series BBQ competitions will be joined by a beer garden, bounce houses, a cornhole tournament, live music and several organizations putting on activities and cooking up food. A People’s Choice contest is also set for Saturday where the public can pay to sample wings and vote on their favorite. The People’s Choice winner will get to choose a Nodaway County non-profit to donate the winnings to.

“We’ve wanted to do this event for a number of years, and with having to cancel the fair our board worked to get things in motion for this fall,” said Nodaway County Fair Board member Aaron Auten. “The city has been great to work with, having wanted to have an event for the people that come to the lake during the holiday weekend.”

Music entertainment for the event will include Phil Vandel and Alexandra Kay, both of whom had contracts with the Nodaway County Fair before it was canceled. Kay will perform Friday night and Vandel on Saturday evening. Local entertainment will also perform on Saturday and Sunday evenings. KNIM will also be doing the local Country Showdown on September 6, even though the national contest is canceled. Winners will receive $500. Registration for the showdown is at www. nodawaybroadcasting.com or at the station. Registration deadline is August 14.

The www.nodcofair.org/bbq site has registration forms ready for the cornhole tournament. Vendors interested in being a part of the event can also contact mozingolakebbq@gmail.com for more information. The Nodaway County Fair Facebook page will also be updated as the event gets closer on additional details.

Sponsorship for the event is also available by contacting the same email address. For $100.00 sponsors can bring their own banner, up to 3 feet by 5 feet, to put up at the event.

“We’re hoping this event will be timed right so that we can come together as a community,” Auten said. “We also want this to be a fall festival of sorts that will be something people look forward to each year. This will in no way replace the fair, but our board is looking to put on both events moving forward. We think each will benefit the other in many aspects.”

Updates on the event will be posted on the Nodaway County Fair Facebook page. For more information on the event, check out www.nodcofair.org/bbq.