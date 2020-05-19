Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces two Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today. This will make seven positive COVID-19 cases for Nodaway County.

The affected individuals live in the same household, and are isolated at a private residence. If you have not been contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact and not at risk.

The health department urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good hand washing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus . A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.