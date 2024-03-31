10-Squared Men donated $14,200 to the Northwest Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Council, March 21, to be used for training support services for first mental health and substance abuse first responders. At the donation were 10-Squared Men member Todd Hayes, Northwest University Police Department (NWUPD) Anthony Williams, Director of Community Behavioral Health Team at Family Guidance Jen Gentry, 10-Squared Men member Brian Schieber and NWUPD Chief Clarence Green.

Gentry said the donation will allow the different agencies to better utilize services available. The council is made up of law enforcement, court system, mental health professionals, Mosaic, state agencies and community members. It will also provide an emergency fund for assistance if a first responder is in need of treatment.