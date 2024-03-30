The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board met on March 18, where department reports were read.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. Youth soccer registration has ended, and 245 are entered. Games begin April 6. The co-ed volleyball league is in week four, with seven teams. League play begins on April 16 for the adult softball league.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. Facebook reach is up 11 percent, and followers are up 80 percent on Instagram. The Bounce Party on March 9 went well, and there will be a First Friday Coffee on April 5. The Spring Craft Fair is on April 13, and there are 47 vendors registered.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Peve, interim. The first round of leaf removal has been completed at Beal Park. New traffic signs have been installed at Donaldson and Robertson-Crist Parks. A new water fountain was also installed at the MAC. The DWP team bench areas have been prepared for concrete, and the soccer goals are ready for the spring.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. The building’s HVAC continues to work well. During the early parts of March, an elevator, fire sprinkler and building inspection were completed with no issues.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is fully staffed, but Rockwood is looking for a new yoga teacher as Margaret Pierson has retired. There are currently 137 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. MCC admittance, class participation, memberships and membership revenues are all up compared to this time last year. Staff is also working on summer prep.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. MPR is currently looking for summer help with openings for additional lifeguards, camp counselors, front desk and park maintenance. The aquatics survey was completed and is closed, with over 1,800 responses. The design team is now reviewing the results, which will begin the transition into the next phase of the project. Progress continues on the ballfield renovations. Revenues are up across the board compared to this time last year.