A project to resurface portions of US Route 71 is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 2.

Herzog Contracting Corp., St. Joseph, working with the MoDOT, will resurface portions of the north and southbound lanes of Route 71 from the intersection of Business 71 near Maryville to the intersection of Route T near Savannah.

The contractor will be doing a full-depth coldmilling to most of the 24 feet wide highway and shoulders. Work will begin directly north of Route A, working south to north; followed by the south bound section from Route A south 1.263 miles, working from the north to the south.

The contracted total, $15,942,976.24, with Herzog includes this project and also an additional project in Andrew County to begin in September.

During this time, the speed limit through the work zone will be lowered to 55 miles per hour, and the roadway will be narrowed to one lane.

All work is expected to take place Monday through Saturday during daylight hours. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place daily. The project is scheduled to be completed by September.