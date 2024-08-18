A new group, Young Widows Circle (YWC) designed for women, ages 50 and under, who have experienced the loss of their spouse or partner at a young age is forming.

YWC will offer a supportive environment to process grief, share stories and explore coping strategies. A counselor may be present during group times. There is no cost to attend. The gathering will be at 6:45 – 7:45, the second Wednesday of each month in Maryville.

Interested persons can contact Courtney Koch, LPC, NCC at courtneykoch.hc@gmail.com or 660.223-1700, ext. 1 for more information.