Lifelong Maryville resident and Chamber of Commerce member Robert “Bob” Westfall is being honored by The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce at its upcoming annual banquet.

Westfall has been named the Spearhead Award winner in recognition of his many civic contributions.

The Spearhead Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated ongoing support of Chamber goals, participated in its activities, and served as an example of excellence in contributions to the betterment of the community.

He worked in the oil industry and pipeline construction for 36 years and served as Nodaway County North District Commissioner for 12 years. A Vietnam veteran, Bob has served our local community in many ways: Host Lions Club member, Elks member and trustee, Parks and Recreation Board member, Meals on Wheels committee member & chair, American Legion member serving on the Military Funeral Honor, Maryville Forum editorial board member, Lions and Boy Scouts Flag Program volunteer, Cameron Veterans Home Golf Tournament volunteer, and Daughters of the American Revolution Commemorative Events committee member.

In addition to his many community endeavors, Westfall enjoys gardening, golfing and spending time with his wife Carolyn, children, grandkids and friends.

“Nodaway County is a better place to live and work due to Bob’s efforts,” said Becky Albrecht, Chamber executive director. “His patriotic service and commitment to our local community and great nation are admirable.”

Westfall will receive the honor at the Chamber’s annual banquet, September 19, at Mozingo Events Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with dinner following at 6 pm. Tickets are on sale now through August 30 for $30.

Contact director@maryvillechamber.com for tickets or additional information.