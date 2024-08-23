Yvonne Hilsabeck, 100, Barnard, died Monday, August 19, 2024, at her home. She was born June 23, 1924, in Dexter, IA, to Farrel D. Lemon and Cecil Lemon.

She worked as an accountant throughout her working years.

She played the guitar and was a member of the church choir.

The funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, August 23 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial will be at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. There will be a one hour visitation for friends and family prior to the funeral service.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home.