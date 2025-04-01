The Maryville City Council met March 24 and approved a subrecipient agreement with St. Francis Foundation for support of an Enhanced Women’s Health Access and Assistance Program.

On February 22, the St. Francis Foundation held their annual gala to raise funds for various women’s health initiatives at Mosaic Medical Center. City council members noted the desire to financially support the program at the hospital. This agreement provides an additional $10,000 in funds in support. The foundation will provide the city with documentation of how the funds were used and progress.

The council accepted the following five nominations for the Airport Advisory Board. Kim Mildward, 1-year; Matt Shurvington, 1 -year; Tom Snyders, 2-years; Erin Allen, 2-years; Matt Baker, 3-years. Staff will schedule the first quarterly meeting soon. The five were chosen out of eight applicants that the city received.

Kim Surprise was also accepted to fill the vacant position on the Mozingo Advisory Board for a three year term.

A hay lease agreement with Michael Vest for the purpose of harvesting hay on city-owned property was approved for $2,201. Approximately 35.5 acres of property near the former landfill can be harvested. This agreement will be for a period of three years and will generate $6,603 for a period of three years.

The purchase of a a filtration and chemical controller from ACCO Unlimited Corporation, Johnston, IA, was accepted for Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park. The total cost will be $16,899.

A contract with Kimley-Horn & Associates, Kansas City, for professional engineering services on the Beal Park Pickleball Courts was approved. The total cost is $37,800. The engineering, design and construction of the courts could begin late summer or early fall of this year. The project provides engineering and renovation of four existing tennis courts into pickleball courts.

The council also accepted the purchase of a 2025 Ford police utility AWD vehicle from Tri-State Ford Lincoln, Maryville, for $49,612.40.

Interim City Manager Ryan Heiland gave his report. The city is seeking proposals from qualified restaurant operators for the lease and operation of a restaurant space within Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Event Center. Proposals will be accepted until April 8. The replacement of two pedestrian bridges at Judah Park continues to move forward. Demolition and construction will begin on April 1, and the project should be completed in four to six weeks with weather permitting.